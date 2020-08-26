1/1
Moises Rodriguez
Mission - Moises Rodriguez, 80, entered eternal rest on August 11, 2020 at Briarcliff Nursing Home in McAllen.

He is preceded in death by his wife Amelia "Honey" Rodriguez; his parents Cayetano and Paula Rodriguez; and by seven siblings.

He is survived by his children George Rodriguez(Mari), Moises Rodriguez Jr.(Olga), Jimmy Rodriguez(Araceli) and Annette Sandoval(Marco). He is also survived by 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and his siblings Elida Jones and Tomas Rodriguez.

Moises was a loving family man with a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Serving as pallbearers will be George Rodriguez Jr., Jonathan Rodriguez, Niclaus Rodriguez, Jimmy Rodriguez Jr., Carlos Colunga Jr. and Marco I. Sandoval. Honorary pallbearers will be Moises Rodriguez III and Joshua Rodriguez.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission from 2:30 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 26, 2020.
