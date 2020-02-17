Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Interment
Following Services
San Jose Cemetery
Mission, TX
Monica Martinez Obituary
Mission - Monica Martinez, 55, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Esteban Martinez; two children, Samuel and Savannah Martinez; and a brother, Profirio Hernandez Jr.

Monica is survived by seven children, Steve Hernandez, Moises (Denise) Hernandez, Aaron Martinez, Roxanne (Matthew) Vasquez, Samantha (Lucio) Martinez, Casandra (Ernest) Mueller, Amanda (David) Martinez; 12 grandchildren; and 8 siblings.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. talk Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 17, 2020
