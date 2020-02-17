|
|
Mission - Monica Martinez, 55, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Esteban Martinez; two children, Samuel and Savannah Martinez; and a brother, Profirio Hernandez Jr.
Monica is survived by seven children, Steve Hernandez, Moises (Denise) Hernandez, Aaron Martinez, Roxanne (Matthew) Vasquez, Samantha (Lucio) Martinez, Casandra (Ernest) Mueller, Amanda (David) Martinez; 12 grandchildren; and 8 siblings.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. talk Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 17, 2020