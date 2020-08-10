1/1
Monica P. Ozuna
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission, Texas - Monica P. Ozuna, 71, entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center. She was born, May 18, 1949 in McAllen, Texas, the daughter of Ramon and Elodia Peralez.

She is survived by her children: Pedro Orlando Ozuna, Roxanne Yvonne Salas and Karen Selena Molina; siblings: Imelda Casas, Elizabeth Trevino, Belinda Pineda and Norma Reyes; eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 6:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home, 1813 N. Conway Ave., Mission, Texas. Entombment will be held at 4:30 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Rosary
06:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Entombment
04:30 PM
Valley Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved