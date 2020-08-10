Mission, Texas - Monica P. Ozuna, 71, entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center. She was born, May 18, 1949 in McAllen, Texas, the daughter of Ramon and Elodia Peralez.She is survived by her children: Pedro Orlando Ozuna, Roxanne Yvonne Salas and Karen Selena Molina; siblings: Imelda Casas, Elizabeth Trevino, Belinda Pineda and Norma Reyes; eight grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 6:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home, 1813 N. Conway Ave., Mission, Texas. Entombment will be held at 4:30 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of Mission.