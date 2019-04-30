|
Mission - Morris "Moe" Rapoza Medeiros, 87, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded by family members at his home in Mission.
Morris was born July 18, 1931 in Fall River, Mass. He served in the United States Army and Marine Corps for a total of four years and was a Purple Heart recipient.
Moe is survived by the mother of this children, Hortencia Medeiros; nine children; 28 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. today, April 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a 1 p.m. graveside service at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 30, 2019