Edinburg - Myles 7, earned his special wings on April 1, 2020. He was born on June 25, 2012, in Edinburg TX. Although his life was short he touched and changed lives forever. Myles was a happy lil soldier who lived with cerebral palsy and a big smile on his face each day. He loved his daddy and little brother with all his heart. He also loved basketball, football, Ryan's toy world, dancing, pizza, outings, and oh yeah cake! He found joy in everything he did. He knew how to express himself very well without words. He showed us unconditional love, happiness, patience, strength and to never give up no matter how tough life gets. He was a true hero who will be missed dearly and will forever live in our hearts and minds. In one word Myles was "LOVE" We'd like to express our sincerest gratitude to everyone who contributed to Myles's life: family, friends, doctors, nurses, therapists, teachers, social workers, bus drivers, nu motion, hangers, prosthetics, and the Cavazos Elementary faculty. Thank you so very much! Myles is survived by his daddy Hector Hernandez Jr.; his little brother, U'zziah James Hernandez; his mother, Amanda Marie Dinn; siblings Gabriela Angel Dinn, Benjamin Xavier Medina Jr.; grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is proceeded in death by great grandparents Adan and Josefina Salazar; uncle Adan Salazar Jr.; aunt Francis Salazar. A Special Thank you to Legacy Chapels Funeral Home for all arrangements.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 19, 2020.