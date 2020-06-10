Myrna Levin
Austin - It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of an amazing woman. The most intelligent, magnanimous wife, mother and Bubie one could ever know.

Mom, you were a giant that allowed us to flourish and took care of us all. Debbie is waiting for you with Angel's wings spread. We thank you for allowing us the Joy of your soul and legacy of your teachings.

The Levin Boys will live on in your name and we will always carry you in our hearts.

With eternal Love..Zayde, Sheldon and your AriSafARI. ?

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 10th 2020.



Published in The Monitor on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
