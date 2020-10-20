San Antonio, Tx. - Myrtala S. Ramirez



Myrtala S. Ramirez joined our Heavenly Father peacefully on October 17, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. Myrtala was born on October 26, 1934 in Rio Grande City, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband Arnoldo Ramirez, her parents Jose and Evangelina Garza Salinas, her brothers Cesar Salinas, Carlos Salinas, Eliazar Salinas, Hector Salinas, and her son in law Miguel A. Mascorro, Sr.



Myrtala is a proud member of The Roma High School Gladiators graduating class of 1953. She married her husband Arnoldo on June 6, 1954. Myrtala and Arnoldo were devoted members of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Roma, TX. She loved interacting with customers and her lifelong friends, whether working at Western Auto Store or Bealls Department Store in Roma, TX. 'Tala' as she was lovingly known, thoroughly enjoyed supporting and cheering her beloved San Antonio Spurs, never missing a game!



Myrtala is survived by her loving children; two sons, Vittorio A. (Anna Laura C.) Ramirez and Dagoberto E. (Graciela A.) Ramirez; one daughter, Maria Alejandra Mascorro.



In her later years, Tala's greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren and their families:



Vittorio (Sonia) and their children Vittorio A Ramirez II, Diego Ramirez, Gerardo G. Ramirez, and Victoria A. Ramirez; Anna Lee Lovelace and her children Marc J. Lovelace and Nicholas J. Lovelace; and Vanessa A. Ramirez. Bianca K. Ramirez, Eliana H. Ramirez, and Arnoldo C. Ramirez. Alejandra I. Mascorro, Miguel A. Mascorro, Jr. (Lorena H.) and their children Mason A. Mascorro, Michael Mascorro, and Angelo Mascorro.



Due to these unprecedented times, as we are mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and the health and safety of all those involved, The Ramirez-Salinas has opted for a private viewing and Catholic ceremony at Rodriguez Funeral Home in Escobares, TX followed by interment at Roma Cemetery.



Pallbearers: Vittorio A. Ramirez, Dagoberto E. Ramirez, Vittorio Ramirez, Miguel A. Mascorro, Jr., Arnold C. Ramirez, and Jorge C. Avila.



The family would love to send a heartfelt thank you Dr. Antonio Falcon, Dr. Norman Ramirez, Dr. Milton Haber, Dr. Jesus G. Rodriguez, and the Family Practice Residency Program at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Westover Hills.



Lastly, we would be remised if we did not thank the staff at Grandview Assisted Living in San Antonio, TX, for all the love, caring, kindness, and compassion they gave our mother for the last 4 years.



