The Monitor Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Linville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. Linville


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy J. Linville Obituary
Mcallen - Nancy Jo Linville, 82, of McAllen, TX passed away on May 11, 2019. Nancy was born in Hay Springs, NE to Jack and Virginia Reid on March 15, 1937. Nancy worked in the Automotive Industry as an Office Manager/Accountant her entire life, the past 30 years with Burns Motors. Nancy moved to Brownsville in 1970 with her husband Harold to open Brownsville Chrysler Plymouth they owned the business for approximately 17yrs. Lived in the Rio Grande Valley for 49 years, 17 years in Brownsville then 32 years in McAllen.

Nancy is survived by her daughters Stacy Hernandez (Rudy), Jackie Sharkey (Robert), three grandchildren Mathew Dean Linville (Shelby), Haily Lynn Hernandez Rauschendorfer (Tyler) and Ryan Reid Sharkey and one great grandchild Zoey Catherine Linville. Sisters Trudy Varvel and Teresa Coulter.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Linville, brother John Elwin Reid, sister Lorna McIntyre and parents Jack & Virginia Reid.

Celebration of Life services will be held Sunday May 19th at Legacy chapels 4610 S. Jackson Rd., Edinburg, TX 78539, (956) 618-5900. Receiving of family and friends will be at 2:00 pm and Celebration will begin at 3:00 pm.

Please sign book here.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Legacy Funeral Home
View Now