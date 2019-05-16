Mcallen - Nancy Jo Linville, 82, of McAllen, TX passed away on May 11, 2019. Nancy was born in Hay Springs, NE to Jack and Virginia Reid on March 15, 1937. Nancy worked in the Automotive Industry as an Office Manager/Accountant her entire life, the past 30 years with Burns Motors. Nancy moved to Brownsville in 1970 with her husband Harold to open Brownsville Chrysler Plymouth they owned the business for approximately 17yrs. Lived in the Rio Grande Valley for 49 years, 17 years in Brownsville then 32 years in McAllen.



Nancy is survived by her daughters Stacy Hernandez (Rudy), Jackie Sharkey (Robert), three grandchildren Mathew Dean Linville (Shelby), Haily Lynn Hernandez Rauschendorfer (Tyler) and Ryan Reid Sharkey and one great grandchild Zoey Catherine Linville. Sisters Trudy Varvel and Teresa Coulter.



She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Linville, brother John Elwin Reid, sister Lorna McIntyre and parents Jack & Virginia Reid.



Celebration of Life services will be held Sunday May 19th at Legacy chapels 4610 S. Jackson Rd., Edinburg, TX 78539, (956) 618-5900. Receiving of family and friends will be at 2:00 pm and Celebration will begin at 3:00 pm.



Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on May 16, 2019