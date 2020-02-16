The Monitor Obituaries
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Nancy Virginia Sorensen Doss Welding


1934 - 2020
Alamo - Nancy Doss Welding passed away February 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Alfred and Beulah Sorensen and the 11th of 12 children. She was born on June 26, 1934 in San Juan, TX and graduated from PSJA High School in 1952. Nancy worked for Elmore and Stall as a bookkeeper before her marriage to Duane Doss in 1955. After the passing of Duane, she married Richard Welding in 2004. Nancy was a devoted wife, giving mom, fun loving Grandma and "GiGi". She is survived by her husband, Dick; son, Jeff (Kay) Doss; daughter, Jill Donahoe; grandsons, Ryan (Lauren) Sanders, Dustin (Stephanie) Donahoe, Dylan (Samantha) Donahoe; granddaughter, Allison Doss Settle; and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Ruth Caldwell and Richard (Carol) Sorensen, and by stepchildren, Wendy Land (Dave), Chad (Lucia) Welding, Wade (Lynee) Welding, Matt Welding, and Mark Welding. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces, who remember her awesome Sorensen laugh.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 18th from 5-7 at Kreidler Funeral Home , 314 N. 10th St. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19th at Roselawn Cemetery. The family suggests that friends make memorial contributions to the , 1200 E. Ridge Road, McAllen, Texas 78503.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 16, 2020
