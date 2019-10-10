Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Narcedalia Valdez de "Narce" Rocha

Narcedalia Valdez de "Narce" Rocha Obituary
Pharr - Narcedalia "Narce" Valdez de Rocha, went home to our Lord Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.

Born in Nuevo Leon, MX, Narce had lived in Pharr most of her life. She was a strong, loving and caring woman, with a strong faith in God. Narce loved her family more than anything, and her family loved her.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ramiro Rocha; and a daughter, Norma Rocha.

Narce is survived by her two sons, Randy Rocha of San Juan, Roy Rocha of Minnesota; six grandchildren, Rainey, Desire, Roy Jr., Miguel, Riady, Angel; and four great-grandchildren, Zeema, Eric Jr., Ramiro and Gabriel.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, October 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 10, 2019
