San Juan - Narcedalia "Narce" Valdez de Rocha, went home to our Lord Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.
Born in Nuevo Leon, MX, Narce had lived in Pharr most of her life. She was a strong, loving and caring woman, with a strong faith in God. Narce loved her family more than anything, and her family loved her.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ramiro Rocha; and a daughter, Norma Rocha.
Narce is survived by her two sons, Randy Rocha of San Juan, Roy Rocha of Minnesota; six grandchildren, Rainey, Desire, Roy Jr., Miguel, Riady, Angel; and four great-grandchildren, Zeema, Eric Jr., Ramiro and Gabriel.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today October 14, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 14, 2019