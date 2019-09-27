Home

Narcisa Betancur

Narcisa Betancur Obituary
EDINBURG - Narcisa Betancur joined her heavenly father and was reunited with her loving husband Marcos on Sept. 21, 2019. Narcisa was born in Alamo Texas on 10/29/37. Marcos and Narcisa were married in Edinburg Texas where they raised their six daughters and one son. Both Marcos and Narcisa loved God and lived their lives to honor and serve Him. Narcisa was a beautiful singer and often sang in the church.

Narcisa is survived by her seven children- Susan Reyes, Mary Mendez (Ignacio), Nancy Balderas (Pete), Lupe Betancur Azbill (Ken), Martha Leija, Marcos Betancur Jr. and Sylvia Betancur (Louis Vasquez). She has 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Proceeding Narcisa in death is her husband Marcos, four sisters and one brother.

Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 28th at 12:00 at Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida, 1300 E. Stubbs, Edinburg, TX. 78539. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 27, 2019
