McAllen - Narciso Sauceda formerly of Flint passed away on November 14, 2019 in McAllen. Narciso was born on the 29th of September 1937 to the late Andres and Agustina (Aleman) Sauceda. Narciso Married Maria (Chapa) Saudeda on March 31, 1961 in McAllen. Narciso proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and moved his family to Flint, MI in 1966. Narciso worked for General Motor and Delphi retiring after 43 years if service. Narciso served as president of the Flint Chapter of La Raza Unida. Narciso was active in a number of Christian ministries, serving as Sunday School teacher and church board member, teaching at Teen Challenge of Flint, leading a prison ministry at Lapeer County jail, and others.
Narciso ministered to everyone he came in contact with and never met a stranger. He just enjoyed talking to anyone and everyone. Many visitors to his home were greeted with Narciso's guitar playing, hymn singing, and hearing him share the Good News of the gospel. Besides working and ministering, Narciso enjoyed reading his Bible, playing an occasional round of golf, and eating ice cream.
Narciso is preceded in death by daughter Dalia Sauceda, son Andres Sauceda, siblings Juan Sauceda and Eva Ochoa.
He is survived by his children Migdalia (Berley) Cavness, Alex Sauceda, Marisa (David) Gaines; grandchildren Alex Alan (Brooklyn) Sauceda, Selina and Wesley Gaines, Natalia and Eloy Sauceda; great-grandchildren Jacob Sauceda; and other precious step granddchildren; sibling Leonor Cantu.
Visitation will take place at Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen on Thursday, Nov. 21st from 10 am to 8 pm and Friday, Nov. 22nd from 10 am to 11 am with the funeral immediately following. Burial will take place at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission with full military honors.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 20, 2019