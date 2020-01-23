|
|
Pharr, TX - After a long and fulfilling life of 82 years, Narshella Day Dillon passed away on January 20, 2020 at her home in Pharr, Texas. Narshella was the youngest of five children of the late Herman and Leola Day, born on October 19, 1937 in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Narshella attended school in Gene Autry, and graduated from Berwyn High School where she loved playing basketball. Narshella married her high-school sweetheart, Cooper on June 1, 1957, the couple was happily married for 59 years. Narshella was a loving and dedicated wife and mother to her three children, always present, supportive, and actively involved in her families' activities. She was generous and loyal with unwavering strength. She enjoyed spending time with her family attending their sporting events, and many weekends camping with her family at the lake.
Narshella attended Southeastern College in Durant Oklahoma. After college Narshella worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 30 years in Oklahoma City before retiring.
After retirement Narshella and Cooper relocated to Pharr, Texas where they enjoyed warm weather, traveling, and many happy years together surrounded by a wonderful community of family and friends. In her most recent years, Narshella enjoyed spending time with close friends playing bingo, cards, and attending social events. She had a love for sports and was a loyal Oklahoma Sooners supporter.
Narshella was preceded in death by her husband Cooper Dillon, and siblings Wanell Moore, Kenneth Day, and Lynn Day. Narshella is survived by her three children, Dennis Dillon (Slidell, LA), Kirt Dillon (Leedy), and Lisa Dillon (Moore); her sister Nelda Conway (Hennessey), and sister-in-law JoLee Dillon Foster (Ardmore); her seven grandchildren Justin Dillon, Kacie Dillon, Scott Scharabok, Leslie Knoblock, Linsey Dillon, Tyler Dillon, and Brittney Gilles; four great-grandchild Beau Dillon, Holland Scharabok, Jaxon Knoblock, and Evelynn Scharabok, and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside services will be Saturday, January 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 23, 2020