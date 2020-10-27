Alamo - Natalia Guzman Palomo, 90, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.She is preceded in death by her husband, Pilar Palomo; and a son, Francisco Palomo.Mrs. Palomo is survived by two sons, Juan (Maria Esther) Palomo, Roel (Sylvia) Palomo; and a daughter in law, Marisela Palomo; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.