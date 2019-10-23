|
|
PHARR - Natividad Espinoza, 93, went home to our Lord Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Las Palmas Healthcare Center in McAllen.
Born in Pharr, she was a lifetime resident.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Leandro Espinoza; a son, Leonzo Alvarado; two sons-in-law, Juan Manuel Martinez, Ramiro Sendejo; granddaughter, Maria del Rosario Sendejo; and a daughter-in-law, Maria Elena Alvarado.
Mrs. Espinoza is survived by eight children, Maria Oralia Martinez of McAllen, Corina Sendejo of Las Milpas, Juan Alvarado of Harlingen, Graciela (Severino) Vela, Hector (Sylvia) Alvarado, both of San Juan, Roberto (Nancy) Espinoza of Donna, Leticia Espinoza, Roy Lee Espinoza, both of Pharr; 29 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and several siblings.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, October 23, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 23, 2019