|
|
Weslaco - Weslaco, TX - Natividad G. Martinez, 96, passed away to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Martinez was born December 25, 1922 in Linares Nuevo Leon Mexico to Reveriano & Maria Isabel Garcia. She is preceded in death by her parents; 1 brother; 4 sisters & 1 grandson, Jacob Martinez. Mrs. Martinez is survived by her husband, Gregorio Martinez, Sr. of Weslaco, TX; 1 son, Gregorio Martinez, Jr. (Susana) of Weslaco, TX; 4 daughters, Elida Martinez, Elma Rodriguez, Blanca Martinez all of Weslaco, TX, Enedelia Borchers (Randy) of Arlington, TX; 1 brother, Jose Leonardo Garcia of Reynosa Tamps. Mexico; 1 sister, Maria Baldomera Garcia de Ramos of Weslaco, TX. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Angels with a 7:00 p.m. rosary. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at San Martin De Porres Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX (956) 969-1461.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 16, 2019