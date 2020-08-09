1/1
Nicanor B. Rodriguez
Palmview - Nicanor B. Rodriguez 'Nico', 72, of Palmview, TX was taken to be with the Lord on August 02, 2020. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.

Nicanor was born in San Carlos Ranch in Edinburg, TX on May 11, 1948. He graduated from McAllen High School in 1967. (Proud Bulldog) He always mentioned how proud he was to have served in the United States Army for this great nation in the Vietnam War.

Nicanor was married to Arcelia Pena in July 13, 1970; they were married for 50 wonderful years.

Nicanor was retired and loved to spend time with his family doing a number of things. He especially loved fishing and visiting siblings and other relatives out of town.

Nicanor is survived by his loving wife, Arcelia, 4 incredible children, Raquel, Rosalba (Lucio Alvizo), Nicanor Jr., Ramiro (Iris), 9 amazing grandchildren, Orlando, Rolando, Tommy, Ramiro Jr., Arcelia, Nicanor III, Marina, Isaac and Angelica. Siblings, Santiago, Elida, Ricardo, Arturo, Lino Jr., Roberto, Teresa, Estela, Norma and other family and friends.

Nicanor is preceded in death by his parents, Lino and Guadalupe Rodriguez, siblings, Ramiro and Isabel Rodriguez.

Visitation/Viewing will be held at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission, TX on August 12, 2020 from 5 - 9 p.m. Burial at the Rio Grande Veterans Cemetary in Mission, TX will follow on August 13, 2020 @ 1 p.m.

The family of Nicanor B. Rodriguez wishes to thank everyone for their support and understanding on the restrictions during these hard times.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 9, 2020.
