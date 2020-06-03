Nicholas Jude "Nicky" Herrera
McAllen - Nicholas Jude "Nicky" Herrera, 32, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence in McAllen.

Nicky is a child with special needs, and a heart full of love.

He was a loving son, brother, grandson, and uncle, who loved Mexican food, Mexican tortillas, and especially his grandma's cooking.

Nicky is survived by his loving mother, Irma Yolanda Pena of McAllen; three sisters, Sophia Alyssa (Fernando Ochoa) Rodriguez of Edinburg, Jade Arianna Reyna, and Kaitlyn Marie Pena, both of McAllen; his maternal grandparents, Odilia Molina and Joel Gonzalez of Edinburg; a nephew, Ethan Andrew Ochoa; a niece, Alyssa Everly Ochoa, both of Edinburg; four aunts; two uncles; and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today, June 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

A special thank you to My Options Adult Daycare for providing great care to him.

"Nicky you will be dearly missed."

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jun. 3, 2020.
