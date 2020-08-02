Edinburg - Nicolasa B. Hernandez, 90 passed away on July 14, 2020 at her residence in Edinburg, TX. Born on Dec 6, 1929, in San Carlos, Zacatecas, Mexico. Your presence will be truly missed but we will carry you in our hearts forever.



She's preceded in death by her husband Francisco M Hernandez, a son Andy Daniel Hernandez, her parents, and her brothers and sisters. She's survived by 8 children: Maria I (Pablo) Gallegos, Lupita (Gerardo) Morales, San Juana (Enrique) Godina, Alicia Venegas, Rosa M (Nick) Lazaroff, Joe (Terry) Hernandez, Francisco Javier Hernandez, and Marco Antonio Hernandez. Along with 24 Grandchildren, 46 Great- Grandchildren and 23 Great- Great Grandchildren.



We would like to thank Dr. Hiram Garcia and staff, Dr. Carlos Meggo, Odyssey Primary Care Center, and Kendrick Hospice Center for all the care they provided her. Interment will be on August 3, 2020, 3:00pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery Edinburg, Texas.



