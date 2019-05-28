|
|
Pharr - Nicolasa C. Trevino, 95, went to be with the Lord at her residence on May 24, 2019, She was born March 25, 1924 in Kansas City, MO.
She is survived by her daughters, Bertha Corona, Esther Trevino, Elva T. Villarreal, and Raquel Trevino. Also, survived by 8 grandsons, and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 5-10 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral service will be Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.
Interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens, in Mission.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on May 28, 2019