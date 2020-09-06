Nieves Garza, Jr., 84, was called to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He passed away peacefully at Amara Hospice with his family by his side.



Nieves was born in Starr County, San Juanito Ranch, on August 8, 1936.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Nieves Garza Sr. and Maria R. Garza; and a sister, Elia G. Saenz.



Nieves graduated from San Isidro High School in 1955. He went on to pursue his career in education and received his bachelor's degree in 1959 from Pan American College, in Edinburg, Texas. Thereafter, his thirst for knowledge was so great that he drove to Kingsville, Texas to attend Texas A&I College every Saturday and every summer until he reached his goal of receiving his master's degree in education in 1963. Nieves also did postgraduate studies at Kansas State University and Texas Tech University. As an educator, Nieves began his career in Roma I.S.D. in 1959, and spent the next 41 years as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and principal in various school districts throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Nieves' greatest passion was being a rancher and raising cattle on La Cuchilla Ranch in Starr County. He also enjoyed spending time with his close friends and family reminiscing and telling stories of events throughout his lifetime.



Nieves is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Armida Garza; a son, Loel (Celia) Garza; a daughter, Lizette Garza; three granddaughters, Ayssa, Itza, and Briella; a sister, Elva G. Vela; and his nephews the Vela's; and his closest friends: Julio Munoz, Jorge Fuentes, and Oscar Tauber.



A special thanks to Dina Garcia from Dr. Patel's office for her attentiveness and special care.



We will greatly miss the love and wisdom of our father as he rests in Heaven.



Memorial service will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Catholic Mass at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.



Due to the current situation face mask and social distancing is required.



Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.



