McAllen - Nieves Pulido, 66, entered eternal rest on Monday, August 10, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen. She was born on a Sunday, May 23, 1954 in La Palmita, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Leandro and Ernestina Salinas. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Leonel Pulido, Sr., brother; Ricardo Salinas and sister; Cristela Garza.Left to cherish her memories are her children; Sonia (Arnoldo) Pulido Garza, Sindia (Hector, Sr.) Pulido Reyna, Leonardo Pulido and Leonel (Yesenia) Pulido, Jr., grandchildren; Alexis Garza, Jaqueline Garza and Hector Reyna, Jr., sisters; Ernestina Salinas and Yolanda Salinas, brothers; Eleazar Salinas, Librando Salinas, Bernardo Salinas, Jose Leandro Salinas, Rene Salinas and Ruben Salinas.Nieves lived in Elsa, TX most of her life and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a provider for many years. She lived life to the fullest and loved to dress very fashionable. She enjoyed playing loteria, bingo and going to the casinos. But, her greatest joy was cooking and baking for her family. She will be deeply missed by her family and those whose lives she touched.At the family's request, the visitation for Mrs. Nieves will remain private and closed for immediate family only as a precautionary and safety measures during this time of uncertainty. There will be a Christian graveside services at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 4607 North Sugar Road in Pharr. Friends are encouraged to do a drive-by at the cemetery to offer prayers and support. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.