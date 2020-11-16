Santa Elena - Santa Elena - Nilda G. Garcia, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. She lived a full life, raising more than four generations in her household and profoundly impacting the lives of her community and everyone who knew her. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of San Isidro for many years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolfo Garcia, parents Felix and Apolinar Garza; brothers Felix and Homero Garza, sister Olga Munoz.



She is survived by her children Diana (Joe) Pena of San Isidro, Delma Saenz of San Isidro, Homero (Trish) Garcia of Austin, Isaac (Cynthia) Garcia of San Antonio, Paula Guzman of San Isidro, John (Patti) Munoz of Frisco, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren Nicholas, Gabriel (Jennifer), Lucas (Aileen), Jason, Daniel, David, Noel, Delilah, Damian, Dante, Aaron, Megan, Hannah, Victoria, as well as by her great-grandchildren Eden, Zion, Michael, and Sam, as well as by her siblings Martin Garza, Leonor Alvarado, and Yolanda Gutierrez.



Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of San Isidro with a viewing at 1pm and service at 2pm. Burial immediately following at El Coyote Ranch Cemetery in Santa Elena.



Due to current COVID-19 circumstances, the family understands if you cannot attend the service. For the safety of all visitors, family, and friends, please wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.



Funeral services have been entrusted to Hernandez Funerals of Rio Grande City.



