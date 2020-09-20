St. Louis, MO - Ninfa Gonzalez Perez died peacefully in her sleep on August 26, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Her life exemplified everything beautiful and virtuous that graces the human spirit. She personified the Fruit of the Holy Spirit: Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness, Gentleness, Faithfulness and Self-Control.
Born to Domingo Gonzalez and Antonia Avila Richie on October 1, 1922, in Pharr, TX. Ninfa graduated from PSJA High School in 1943 and attended McAllen Business College in McAllen, TX. When she was 18, Ninfa gave up an academic scholarship to attend college in San Antonio when her parents asked her to stay home to help manage the household.
It was 1943 and World War II had already begun. Ninfa faithfully wrote letters to her four brothers, Leo Gonzalez, Johnny Gonzalez, Gilberto Gonzalez and Patricio Gonzalez, who all honorably served their country and returned home safely.
In 1952, she married the love of her life, Medardo Perez. He adored her and together they raised four children in McAllen, Medardo 'Matt' Perez, Jr (Debra), Velma Linda Gonzales (Larry), Eli Perez (Yolanda) and Nydia Ninfa Sanchez (Paul). Her grandchildren;Abraham Graustein (Jessica), Sofia Vestweber (Carl), Medardo 'Trey' Perez
III (Jasmine), Patricia Perez, Paulina Sanchez, Gabriel W. Goodall (Michael), Nicole Woods, Rebekah Crawford (Bob) and great grandchildren; Cohen, Abigail, Nina, Emma, Sebastian, Noah, Malachi & Hannah will dearly miss her.
Ninfa's infectious smile was like a shimmering light of love that would illuminate the room and make everyone feel at home. She loved cooking and baking for family, playing the piano, singing her favorite hymns, gardening, and sewing. Everything she touched and created with her hands was thoughtfully crafted with tender loving care.
Aside from taking care of her family, Ninfa worked at Lifetime Plastics in McAllen, TX and for McAllen ISD in the business accounting department for 23 years. After retirement from McAllen ISD in 1987, she worked as bookkeeper along side her oldest son for 20 years at Valley Keyboards. She enjoyed serving customers, working with music industry executives and treated everyone like family.
It was her unwavering faith and her unshakeable optimism that positively impacted everyone around her. She was an overcomer who taught that in order to endure the hardships of life, one must have faith and trust in the Lord. She would often share words of encouragement, lessons of life, and quote scriptures from the Bible to her loved ones and friends. Ninfa was everyone's guardian angel. There was nowhere you were likely to go, where a prayer had not already been. Her glowing countenance of love and goodness radiated from within her until the day she went to be with our Lord.
She was a lifelong member of La Trinidad United Methodist Church in Pharr, TX. Ninfa possessed a deep spiritual faith that sustained her by inspiring and uplifting the spirits of those around her. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as her siblings Leo Gonzalez, Marcelo Gonzalez, Johnny Gonzalez, Victor Gonzalez, Celia Martinez and Antonia Alvarez. She is survived by her children, her beloved brother Patricio Gonzalez of Pharr, sister-in-law Corina Gonzalez of Alamo, sister-in-law Lupita Walsh of Houston and brother-in-law Leonel Perez (Peggy) of Silver City, NM. She leaves behind numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Ninfa will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with a service at 7:00 PM.
The Memorial service will occur Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM. The burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.
The Facebook Live Stream Funeral Service for Ninfa will be on Sept. 24, 2020 at 7:00 PM and Sept. 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM.
The link to Live Stream is posted on Ninfa's web page on FunerariaDelAngelMission.com
To comply with the current county mandate, we are limited to 50 people in the chapel at all times, masks are required to enter the building and social distancing is recommended.
All services to be held at Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 North Taylor Road, Mission, Texas 78573.