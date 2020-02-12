|
|
Weslaco - Ninfa Garcia Medrano, 83, of Weslaco, Texas went peacefully with the Lord surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her residence. Ninfa was born November 4, 1936 to Hilario, Sr.+ and Herminia Ochoa Garcia+ in Mercedes, Texas.
She was united in holy matrimony to Rafael Medrano, Sr. in May of 1955. This union was blessed with four children. Rafael preceded her in death on January 18, 2020.
Ninfa worked side by side with her husband as owners of The Country Repair Shop and later assisted her eldest daughter and son-in-law with their various business endeavors.
Ninfa was a loving, caring, nurturing, insightful and witty soul who never met a stranger. Her days were filled with joy being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Ninfa enjoyed cooking and spent countless hours preparing her family's favorite dishes and sharing her cooking skills and recipes with her grandchildren and took great pride in attending their activities.
Throughout her life, Ninfa enjoyed traveling and visiting historical sites throughout the United States, including Hawaii. Ninfa toured parts of Europe on the Queen Mary II docking in various countries which included England, Portugal, Spain and Italy.
Ninfa was an avid reader, enjoyed the theatre and was a movie aficionado. Her children considered her a movie critic and always reached out to her for recommendations.
Ninfa was a devote Catholic and her faith was unrelenting. She fondly looked forward to her trips to Our Lady of Schoenstatt Shrine in Lamar, Texas and visiting with the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Sylvia Montalvo (Raul Jr.) of Weslaco, Cynthia Ann Medrano Richards (Terry Glen) of McAllen, Rafael Medrano Jr. (Maria Elena) of McAllen and Robert Arthur Medrano (Cynthia) of McAllen and grandchildren: Tanya Marie and Nadia Lee Montalvo, Clarissa Renee, Alix Paulina and Alan Rafael Medrano, Janine Adelle and Sydney Nicole Medrano.
Her dear siblings are Hilario Garcia Jr.+, Arturo Garcia +, Mary Hodge and Dellanira Gonzalez.
Visitation will be held at Garcia Trevino Funeral Home, Mercedes, Texas on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Thursday at 9:00 am.
Funeral Mass will be held at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Weslaco, Texas on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, Mission, Texas on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm under the direction of Garcia and Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 12, 2020