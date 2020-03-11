|
Edinburg - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Noe Erasmo Dimas Jr. (76) beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who entered eternal rest with our Almighty Father on March 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father Noe Erasmo Dimas Sr., mother Victoria Cerda Ayala, and son Noe David Dimas. He is survived and cherished by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Rosalva Dimas, his 3 children, Edward (Dahlia) Dimas, Brenda Le Grice, and Mark (Leah) Dimas, his 11 grandchildren, Stephen (Sophia), Brandon (Alexia), John David Dimas; Yhislaine Dimas; Victoria, Allison, Alan Michael, Kristen Le Grice; Dillan, Lauren Dimas, and Ethan Acevedo, and his 3 great-grandchildren, Troy David, Ella Renee, and Izabella. Noe was born on December 5th, 1943 and was raised by Nicolas and Blasa Cerda. Growing up Noe attended Edinburg High School (Class of '63) and Pan American University. In his early life, Noe worked for the Hidalgo County Tax Appraisal Office and Sheriff's Department. His years thereafter were spent investing in what he truly loved and was passionate about, his ranch, where he raised and tended to his horses and other livestock. Noe was a God-fearing man and was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was an ACTS brother. Noe is remembered by his loved ones for his sense of humor and high-spirited personality. He was a humble and selfless man. His compassionate and generous heart impacted those around him. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Family and friends are welcome to attend the viewing on Thursday, March 12th at Memorial Funeral Home (208 E Canton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539) between 5-9 P.M. and the rosary will begin at 7 P.M. The Funeral Mass will be held the morning of Friday, March 13th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg at 10 A.M. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Stephen, Brandon, John David, Dillan Dimas, Alan Michael Le Grice, and Roel Rodriguez. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 11, 2020