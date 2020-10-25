Hidalgo - Noe Guajardo (62) returned to the Lord, whom he loved so very much, on Aug 13, 2020, following a long history of physical pain and recent diagnosis of liver cancer. Noe was born in Hidalgo, TX on Aug 27, 1957, attended Weslaco school, was in the US Navy, was a self-taught mechanic, a devoted husband and father, and resided in North Richland Hills, TX. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Guajardo, sons Elijah and Isaiah Guajardo, daughter Velda Guajardo, his brother and wife Jesse & Maria Castillo, and brother Freddie Villapando of McAllen, TX.



