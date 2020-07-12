Palmview - Noe Montez, 65, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mission Regional Medical Center.Noe was a very hard-working family man, who was very responsible. He liked to play slot machines and he will be greatly missed by his wife, Norma, family, and children. He liked working on his "Do it yourself projects at home".Mr. Montez is preceded in death by his father, Mario Montez.He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Norma Linda Montez of Palmview; three children, Justin Noel Montez of Palmview, Erika Jean Parkins of Round Rock, TX, Joseph Daniel Montez of McAllen; his step-son, Jesus Alonzo Jr. of Mission; his mother, Alma Montez of Donna; nine grandchildren; two sisters, Diana (Roberto) Pulido of Edinburg and Martha Ann (Charles) Howton of San Antonio; two brothers, Mario (Alma) Montes of Weslaco and Santiago "Jimmy" (Maggie) Montez of Donna; numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Monday, July 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.