1/1
Noe Montez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Noe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Palmview - Noe Montez, 65, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mission Regional Medical Center.

Noe was a very hard-working family man, who was very responsible. He liked to play slot machines and he will be greatly missed by his wife, Norma, family, and children. He liked working on his "Do it yourself projects at home".

Mr. Montez is preceded in death by his father, Mario Montez.

He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Norma Linda Montez of Palmview; three children, Justin Noel Montez of Palmview, Erika Jean Parkins of Round Rock, TX, Joseph Daniel Montez of McAllen; his step-son, Jesus Alonzo Jr. of Mission; his mother, Alma Montez of Donna; nine grandchildren; two sisters, Diana (Roberto) Pulido of Edinburg and Martha Ann (Charles) Howton of San Antonio; two brothers, Mario (Alma) Montes of Weslaco and Santiago "Jimmy" (Maggie) Montez of Donna; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Monday, July 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved