Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Noel De Jesus Valenzuela Jr. Obituary
McAllen - Noel De Jesus Valenzuela Jr., 28, went home to our Lord Monday, December 9, 2019.

Born in Winfield, IL, Noel had lived in McAllen for most of his life. He loved his family and spending quality time with them barbecuing. Noel enjoyed fishing, and he was an artist. He is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sara and Alonzo Cardenas; paternal grandparents, Socorro Torres Valenzuela and Jose Valenzuela; an aunt, Eulalia Anderson; and a cousin, Juan Jose Cardenas II.

Noel is survived by his parents, Noel Valenzuela, Sr. and Sorina Cardenas Valenzuela; two siblings, Alonzo Valenzuela, Adrianna Valenzuela, all of McAllen; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved him very much.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday, December 13, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 12, 2019
