Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Noel Luna Obituary
Pharr - Noel Luna, 85, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his residence in Pharr.

A lifelong resident of Pharr, he was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Luna is survived by his wife of 63 years, Juana Luna; nine children, Noel (Myrna) Luna Jr., Lily (Saul) Almazan, Diana (Marco) Ordonez, Norma (Jesus) Moscoso, Martha Luna, Maria Elena (Jorge) Alvarado, Noelia Espinosa, Carmen (Guillermo) Rojas, Thelma (Alejandro) Gutierrez; 36 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Reynaldo (Nena) Luna.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, July 5, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Pharr.

Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 7473 of Elsa.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on July 5, 2019
