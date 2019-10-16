|
|
Rio Grande City - On Monday, October 14, 2019, Noemi H. Guerra, lovingly known as Mimi, departed this earth for her heavenly home. Noemi was born in 1941 to her parents, Luis and Ernestina Hernandez, in Rio Grande City, Texas. Through the hard-work and sacrifice of her parents, she was able to attend Immaculate Conception School from 1st through 8th grade where she made lifelong friends. She was very proud of her Catholic education and was also proud of being a Rio Grande City Rattler, Class of 1959. She attended many High School reunions recently where she loved seeing old friends.
Just out of high school, Noemi joined the staff at Starr County Gas & Electric Company. Soon after, she moved to the Starr County Courthouse, where she would build a 32-year career at both the County Treasurer's Office and the County Clerk's Office. At the Courthouse, she was known as the epitome of professionalism and dedication. She was able to assist all her customers with kindness and compassion just as if they were family.
After retirement, Noemi took on part-time work for land title companies and oil and gas research companies in the area. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone and everyone. On one occasion, a landman asked if she knew someone who lived in the rural ranch area of Starr County, and she did, in fact, know them. The landman, not knowing Spanish, asked for her help and she ended up literally going the extra mile, going with the landman as his translator. This is a shining example of the kind of person that Mimi was.
Noemi enjoyed visiting with friends, going out to eat at restaurants, and traveling to warm, sunny places, especially South Padre Island. It wasn't unusual to walk into a restaurant with her and end up talking to everyone that she knew there. She was most proud of her 2 grandchildren, Adrian and Cecilia, always encouraging them to study hard and wanting to know what was new in their lives.
Although we will miss Mimi dearly, we'd like to think that she is joining her sisters and family for a "merienda" in heaven and playing with her beloved dog Snoopy. She is rejoicing in the arms of our Lord and although we will miss her more than words can express, we are grateful to have had her for as long as we did.
Noemi is survived by her daughter Becky (Rey) Rivera and son Jerry (Marilu) Guerra. She is also survived by two sisters, Ernestina (Bebe) Trejo and Minerva (Bobby) Margo in addition to her two grandchildren, Adrian Javier and Cecilia Celeste Rivera, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luis and Ernestina Hernandez, Grandmother Mama Ita (Concepcion) Hernandez, and sisters, Maria Luisa Sanchez, Maria Ofelia Saenz, and Maria Alicia Garza.
Visitation will begin today Wednesday, Oct. 16th at 11 a.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Celebration of life mass
will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17th at 10:00 a.m. with burial services on Friday, Oct. 18th at 9:30 a.m. in Rio Grande City, Texas. Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 16, 2019