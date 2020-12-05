McAllen - Noemi Lopez Harper, age 85, was called home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020 at her residence in McAllen.She was born on December 18, 1934 in Rio Grande City, TX to Julian V. Lopez and Manuela S. Lopez.She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wilbur Harper, Jr., and her son, Wilbur Harper III.Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Deborah H. Martinez (Jose D.), her son Charles A. Harper (Kimberly), her daughter in law, Pamela Harper (Wilbur III), her brother, Noe Lopez (Raquel), her grandchildren, Javier, Garrett, Bobi, Alyssa, Charles Jr (CJ), Joshua, Jordan, Haley, Ashlee, Jade, and Aaron, great grandchildren, Reygan, Falko and Dedrik and nieces and nephews.She was a very loving and caring woman and always thinking of others.She was a woman of strong faith all her life and enjoyed reading her bible daily. She served the Lord by attending church services and also had played the piano at her hometown (Rio Grande City) church. She was a special education teacher in Mission and McAllen.She enjoyed traveling and going to casinos with her husband and family members. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with her family.She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched.Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, we have decided it is best not to participate in a viewing during this time. Family and friends are invited to attend an outdoor burial service which will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, TX 78573. Considering our present situation, we understand that many may not be able to attend and we ask for your prayers. **As a reminder, masks are required, please social distance and use hand sanitizer.