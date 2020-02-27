Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
San Carlos, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noemi Quintanilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noemi "Mimi" Quintanilla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noemi "Mimi" Quintanilla Obituary
EDINBURG/MERCEDES - Noemi "Mimi" Quintanilla, 54, went home to the Lord Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.

Born in Indianapolis, IA, she had lived most of her life in Mercedes and Edinburg. She was a devoted mother, wife, and grandmother. Mimi enjoyed traveling and the beach. She is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ernesto Quintanilla; two nephews, Carlos Hernandez and Pedro Arriaga.

Mrs. Quintanilla is survived by her spouse, Margarito Rodriguez; three sons, Adan Gabriel Quintanilla, Michael Leonel (Gabrielle Chaz Pena) Quintanilla, Marcos Daniel Quintanilla; one grandchildren, Mason Gionni Quintanilla.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in San Carlos. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noemi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -