EDINBURG/MERCEDES - Noemi "Mimi" Quintanilla, 54, went home to the Lord Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.
Born in Indianapolis, IA, she had lived most of her life in Mercedes and Edinburg. She was a devoted mother, wife, and grandmother. Mimi enjoyed traveling and the beach. She is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ernesto Quintanilla; two nephews, Carlos Hernandez and Pedro Arriaga.
Mrs. Quintanilla is survived by her spouse, Margarito Rodriguez; three sons, Adan Gabriel Quintanilla, Michael Leonel (Gabrielle Chaz Pena) Quintanilla, Marcos Daniel Quintanilla; one grandchildren, Mason Gionni Quintanilla.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in San Carlos. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 27, 2020