Edinburg - Nohemi L. Reynolds died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Edinburg Senior Care. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Leroy Reynolds, in 1998. Nohemi was born in Apizaco, Mexico on May 19, 1930 to Juan and Josefina (Baez) Lopez and the family moved to Mexico City shortly after her birth. After high school, she went to school for two years at the Deaconess School in Mexico City, then four years at a hospital in Chihuahua, Mexico to become a Registered Nurse. After graduation, Nohemi went to work as a supervisor for a special unit at the British American Hospital. A few years later, she accepted a one-year contract from a private clinic in Panama as an instructor for the Operating and Emergency rooms. While in Panama, she met a missionary teacher from Texas who was working at the University. Leroy and Nohemi were married in 1956, and shortly afterwards, they moved to Burbank, California, where Leroy took a job as a sound engineer for World Wide Pictures, a division of the Billy Graham Ministry. After Leroy's father, Glenn Reynolds, passed away in 1958, the family moved back to the Valley to help run the family business, Reynolds Research and Manufacturing of McAllen. With the help from her husband and church, Nohemi started a medical clinic in Reynosa, Mexico in the 1970's, and volunteered at the and the American Red Cross. Nohemi studied for and took the Texas LVN Boards and continued nursing care until her retirement. She was responsible for bringing Hospice care to the Upper Valley while working for Sandy Jo Funk Hospice of Harlingen. She was an active member of St. Mark United Methodist Church for many years where she sang in the church choir and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She loved to sew and made many of the family's clothes.
Nohemi is survived by her children, daughter Martha (Mark) Clow; son Dan Reynolds and granddaughters Jessica Marie (Justin) Garza and Emily Kate Reynolds; son Ruben (Deborah) Reynolds and grandson Christopher Ryan Reynolds and son Sam (Rachel) Reynolds and granddaughter Hannah Rae Reynolds; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration service of Nohemi's life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10am at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 301 Pecan in McAllen.
The family wishes to thank all the dedicated and patient staff at The Gardens Assisted Living Center in Pharr, Northside Family Medical Center, Puig Therapy, McAllen Medical Center and Senior Care Center of Edinburg, with special gratitude to Dr. Trey Fulp, Dr. Luis Delgado, Jr., Dr. Olga Olivarez and Ms. Catherine Smith. Donations may be made to Mujeres Unidas/Women Together or CrossworldUSA at 10000 N. Oak Trafficway Kansas City, MO 64155.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 29, 2019