More Obituaries for Nolberto Lozano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nolberto "Bert" Lozano

Nolberto "Bert" Lozano Obituary
McAllen, TX. - Nolberto (Bert) Lozano went to be with his Lord & Savior on Thursday April 2, 2020. He was born February 17,1963 in Edinburg,Texas to Mr. & Mrs. Rodolfo & Maria De Jesus Lozano. He graduated from Technical School in 1980. Nolberto Lozano was married to Maria Elena Lozano on April 10,2004. Bert enjoyed camping, fishing and loved caring for his animals. Nolberto Lozano is survived by his wife Maria Elena Lozano, daughter Jennifer Michelle Lozano, brother Rodolfo Lozano Jr, brother Israel Red Lozano, sister Marianela L. Rios, sister Norma L. Ramos. Due to the current health and safety situation Nolberto Lozano was cremated. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time. Thank you to everyone who has reached out during this difficult time.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 11, 2020
