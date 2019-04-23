|
|
Mission - Nora Irma Ochoa, age 77, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Pax Villa Hospice and Palliative Care in McAllen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Osvaldo Ochoa, Sr, a son, Nazario Ochoa and a brother, Porfirio Gonzalez.
She is survived by her son, Osvaldo (Bertha) Ochoa, Jr.; four grandchildren, Eric (Valerie) Ochoa, Andrew (Iris) Ochoa, Christian and Kimberly Ochoa; five great-grandchildren, Destiny, Dezlynn. Jaylen, Devin and Mason.
Visitation will be held today, April 23, 2019 from 3 00 to 9:00 PM at Flores Funeral Home in Mission with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 23, 2019