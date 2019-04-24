Home

Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Mission, TX
Nora Irma Ochoa Obituary
Perezville/Abram - Nora Irma Ochoa, age 77, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Pax Villa Hospice in McAllen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Osvaldo Ochoa, Sr, a son, Nazario Ochoa & a brother, Porfirio Gonzalez.

She is survived by her son, Osvaldo (Bertha) Ochoa, Jr, grandchildren, Eric (Valerie) Ochoa, Andrew (Iris) Ochoa, Christian & Kimberly Ochoa, great-grandchildren, Deztiny, Dezlynn, Jaylen, Devin & Mason.

Visitation with a Holy Rosary was held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 AM, today, April 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with burial to follow at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 24, 2019
