Pharr - Nora R. Gonzalez, 90, entered eternal rest on Friday, December 20, 2019, at her residence.
Nora was born on June 22, 1929, in Kenedy, Texas. Her family relocated during her early childhood to Pharr, where she graduated from Pharr-San Juan Alamo High School in 1948 and was a member of the choir and played the clarinet.
She earned her Bachelor's degree in education from Pan American University.
Nora was a trailblazer and earned her Master's degree in Library Science at Texas Woman's University in 1968, an accomplishment she was particularly proud of because it involved moving away from her family to Denton, Texas, for four summers in a row.
She was married for 67 years to Patricio A. "Pat" Gonzalez, whom she met in 1949 at a Methodist Youth Program when Patricio returned to Pharr from serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. The couple married on June 1, 1952, at La Trinidad United Methodist Church in Pharr.
Nora worked for the PSJA Independent School District as a fourth-grade teacher, a librarian and library coordinator for 45 years. She also served on the Planning & Zoning Committee for the City of Pharr for nearly 20 years.
For more than six decades, she and Pat would attend Friday night football games at the PSJA Stadium and would spend Sunday mornings at La Trinidad United Methodist Church.
She loved to laugh, travel and dance, and always encouraged her family and others to value faith, education, and community involvement.
Nora is survived by her loving husband Patricio Gonzalez of Pharr, her three sons: Dr. Omar R. (Kathy) Gonzalez of Round Rock, TX; Dr. Andre R. (Norma) Gonzalez of McAllen, TX; and Daniel R. (Letty) Gonzalez of McAllen. She leaves behind nine grandchildren: Celeste Marie, Alicia Renee (Matthew Gieringer), Aaron Patrick, Adam Michael, Amanda Danielle, Adrian and Alan Gonzalez, Randy and Angel Segovia; four great-grandchildren, Caden Bradley Gonzalez, Rocco Silas, Milo Noah, and Isla Mae Gieringer. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved deeply.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Miguel Ramirez and Guadalupe T. Ramirez; and her three older brothers, Emmanuel Ramirez, Robert Ramirez, and Daniel "Dan" Ramirez.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, December 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at La Trinidad United Methodist Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 29, 2019