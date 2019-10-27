|
|
Edinburg - Nori N. Flores long time McAllen Veteran died at the age of 86 On October 23, 2019 at Amara Hospice, Edinburg, Texas. after a lengthy illness. Nori was a U. S. Air Force Veteran, entered service in 1952 In Corpus Christi with an Honorable discharge October 15, 1955, James Connolly Air Force Base, Waco Texas during the Korean War. And most significant Duty assignment of 403,428 Airman Second Class Regular Air Force.
Nori Flores received Decoration award of National Defense Service Medal and 3565th USAF Hosp, ATC.
She was Vice Commander of The American Legion, Loyal Service Post #37, McAllen, Texas on July 1988.
Nori Flores born and raised in McAllen Texas was the eldest of 9 children (Pete and Margarita Flores).
Four Brothers, Richard Flores (deceased), Pete R. Flores (deceased), Joe L. Flores (Yolanda), David Flores (Alicia),
Four Sisters; Olga Leal (Homer)Mills, Margarita (Fermin) Perez, Mission, Texas. Mary E. Nina Cunningham (Don),
And Linda (Joe) Gonzalez Palmas, McAllen, Texas.
Viewing will be held at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N. 10th, McAllen Tx. Sunday October 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm with rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held Monday October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 1108 W. Hackberry Ave. McAllen, Texas Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Garden 3601 N. Taylor Rd. Mission, Texas 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 27, 2019