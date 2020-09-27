McAllen - Norma Farias, 58, was born May 2, 1962, in mission, Tx. She traded her eagle wings for angel wings on September 22, 2020.Our spirited Norma was THE Mission Eagles #1 fan, an avid Astros fan, a diehard Houston Texans fan and a devout Catholic. She loved Elvis, J.J. Watt and the Astros Jose Cruz, but most of all she loved her mother and her family. She touched many lives during her time on the earth. If she knew you, you were family. SHE TRULY LOVED EVERYBODY. Her smile could light up a room, her laugh was contagious and her heart was immense. She will be greatly missed, but we may all rest easy knowing she is smiling down at us from heaven along with her father and beloved family. Spreading love and happiness was her way of life. We thank everyone for your continued prayers during this sensitive time.We would like to thank her extended family, 1st Choice EMS; not only did they transport her to dialysis 3 times a week, Dr. appointments and ER, they also went above and beyond what anyone could ever ask. Our family thanks you all and we will keep your wonderful staff in our hearts and prayers forever.Our BEAUTIFUL Norma was born in Mission was born to Ruben and Barbarita S Farias. She is preceded in death by her father Ruben Farias. She is survived by her mother Barbarita Farias, siblings Ruby Martinez (Daniel), Sally Aguirre (JC), Patricia Farias, Sandra Salazar (Robert), Jackie Castillo (Javier), Santos Farias (Roxie) and her pride and joy, her 10 nieces and nephews and 6 grandnieces and grandnephews.Pallbearers will be Marcus Canales, Dylan Salazar, Daniel Martinez, Eric Linares, Andrew Cortez, Robert Gonzalez, Estevan Roman, Tony Sheppard and Ruben Martinez. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission Texas from 3-5pm with an additional visitation at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church from 6-9pm the same day with a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 23 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00am with cremation to follow.In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer research and St. Jude's Children Hospital.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.