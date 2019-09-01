Home

Seguin, TX - Norma Jean Whalen joined her parents, Edna (Read) and Burke Whalen and her brother Bob Whalen in heaven on August 15, 2019. She departed this life with her sister Dorothy at her side. Born October 21, 1939 in Donna TX, she was the youngest of three children and became a lifelong best friend to her sister Dorothy. Norma, only recently of Seguin, TX, resided the majority of her life in McAllen, TX. Her career was spent in retail at Terry Farris and JC Penney. Norma is survived by her sister, Dorothy Whalen; sister-in-law, Shirley Whalen; nephews Mike and wife Lynn, and Sean and wife Toni and daughter Mara; cousins, Doris Rodgers, Margaret Martin and husband Kenneth; numerous other cousins and friends. The family wishes to express their thanks and admiration for Pastor Andrew Lemlyn for his gracious Pastoral care for Norma and Dorothy. The family also would like to thank all of Norma's caregivers including Regina, Patty, Sheryl, Airesty, Josephine, Janet, Adrianne, Teresa and Rose, Hope Hospice of New Braunfels especially Leah, Jen, Mary and Teauania and the staff of Guadalupe Valley Nursing Center. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church Seguin at 11 a.m. with a reception following in the Karrick Hall. A private interment will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to the . You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-5349-5912.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 1, 2019
