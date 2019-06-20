McAllen - Norma Linda Muniz Bazan, 69, went to be with our Lord on June 17, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1949 to Simon Muniz and Felicitas Flores Muniz in McAllen, Texas.



Linda shared an unbreakable bond with her daughter, Christina. She devoted her life and everything she did for her. Linda pursued her passion for beauty and style and became a licensed beautician for 15 years. Her love for children led her to work as a substitute teacher for McAllen ISD for 10 years. And if that was not enough, she decided to be a security officer. She enjoyed the company of others and loved to tell stories. She always brought positivity, love, excitement and humor to all situations. She loved dancing to music and singing out loud even if she didn't know the words. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister and friend. Linda was proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories that bring joy to our hearts.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon Muniz and Felicitas Flores Muniz and her brother Oscar Muniz. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Bazan and six siblings: Sylvia Muniz Ramos (Miguel), Hector Muniz (Bea), Nelda Muniz Garza (Fred), Nora Talbert (Steve), Olga Stramler (Steve) and Gloria Muniz and 24 nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held in her honor at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church at 4200 N. McColl Rd., McAllen, Texas.