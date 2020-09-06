Edinburg - Norma Linda Prado Leal, 66, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at McAllen Transitional Care Center.She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan B. Leal; and her mother, Santos Martinez Prado.Mrs. Leal is survived by her son, Isaac (Georgiana) Leal of Edinburg; two granddaughters, Shawdee' D. Leal and Skyelan L. Leal, both of Edinburg; her father, Encarnacion Prado of Edinburg; three sisters, Nelda P. (Ramiro) Resendez of McAllen, Lilia (Jorge Guerra) Prado, Nora (Rene Soza) Prado, both of Edinburg.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Graveside service will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.