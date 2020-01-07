Home

Norma Maria Gonzalez Obituary
Edinburg - Norma Maria Gonzalez, 64, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Harlingen. She was a devoted educator, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a passionate caring special education teacher for over 35 years. She took pride in her career and loved to be called an Edinburg Bobcat. Go Bobcats!

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hector Gonzalez; her parents, Francisco and Maria Celia Vasquez; two siblings, Juan Jose Vasquez and Santiago Vasquez.

Mrs. Gonzalez is survived by her three children, Clarissa (Tomas Tanguma) Gonzalez of Edinburg, Odilia (Edgar Tovar) Gonzalez Tovar, Adriana (Lydia Roberson) Gonzalez, both of Harlingen; three grandchildren, Ember Tovar, Ella Tovar, Everly Tovar; a brother, Francisco (Maria Del Carmen) Vasquez, Jr. of La Blanca; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary today, January 7, 2020, and from 1 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
