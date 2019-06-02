The Monitor Obituaries
Obituary Condolences

Norma Meadows Adams Obituary
McAllen - Norma Meadows Adams was unexpectedly called to her eternal resting place with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday May 30, 2019. Norma was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a talented artist. She enjoyed painting for many years and enjoyed exhibitions of her art. Norma is survived by her children, William Meadows and his wife Cathy, Sidney R. Meadows and his wife Kandii. She was preceded in death by her son Glenn Meadows. Surviving grandchildren are Bryan Meadows, Arminda Henke, Trenton Meadows, Sidney Skip Meadows, Charlotte Meadows, Chris Meadows and Caren Meadows and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, l0 am. At Kreidler Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2 pm at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on June 2, 2019
