Edinburg - Norma Mireya Alvarado-Conde, 47, left to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. She was born to Maria del Rosario Chavez on April 19, 1971 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Juan Conde; children: Atalie A. (Eduardo) Gonzalez, Jemma A. Castaneda; mother: Maria Del Rosario Chavez; siblings: Jose Luis (Moraima "Mari") Alvarado, Gilberto (Angelica Garcia-Chavez) Chavez, Meliza (Manuel) Trevino, Fernando (Rocio Soto) Chavez; nieces & nephews: Jose Francisco Alvarado, Josh Ruben Adame, Jazmine Alvarado, Jose Miguel Alvarado, Jacob Rene Alvarado, Delissa Patrice Chavez, Madilyn Trevino, Vivian Trevino; great-nephew: Santiago Luis Sanchez; sisters-in-law: Rosalinda Rivera, Vidala Gallegos and Manuela Robles. Family will receive friends Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Cremation services will follow. The Alvarado-Conde family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ivan Melendez, Dr. Rosario Parra, Dr. Raul Marquez, Norma Teran CNO-PhD and Maria Estorga PhD. They are also very appreciative of all the staff and friends at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, especially the Administrative Department whom she loved and cherished dearly, for their outstanding service and care and the staff at Cornerstone Regional Hospital for their prayers and support. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.