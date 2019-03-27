Penitas, TX - Norman Noe Garza was born in Vincennes, Indiana on December 8, 1953 and died on March 16, 2019 at The Comfort House in McAllen, TX. He was 65 years old. As a son of a Migrant Working family Norman graduated from La Joya HS in 1972 and later earned a Bachelor's Degree from University of Texas in Arlington, TX. He was successful in life sowing many memories and touching many hearts with his kind words, love, music, and laughter. He will be greatly missed by everyone.



He was preceded in death by his father, Nestor Garza, Jr.



He is survived by his mother, Ana Olga M. Garza and loving family; brothers Nestor Garza IV of Alton, TX, Nelson L. Garza of Kingswood, TX, Neal J. Garza of Penitas, TX, Noel G. Garza of Meza AZ, Nick A Garza of Edinburg, TX; sisters San Juanita "Janie" G. Ramirez of Sullivan City, TX, Mary Ann G. Alaniz of Mission, TX, Nancy M. G. Salinas of Edinburg, TX. He is also survived by his honorary family; a special cousin and brother Joaquin "Jake" Medellin Jr. of Houston, TX, a step-daughter Krystal Ovalle of Port LaVaca, TX, and his son Norman Jr. Additionally, Norman is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.



The Garza family extends a sincere and heartfelt thanks to everyone for your love and support during this difficult time; especially for prayers, word of kindness, cards, and sympathetic tokens towards our family and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the The Comfort House, 617 W. Dallas Ave., McAllen, Texas 78501.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 5pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mission.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary