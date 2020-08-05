Rio Grande City - On Saturday August 01, 2020, Nydia R. Mayeux passed away at the age of 73. Nydia was born on April 03, 1947 to Silvestre Reyna, and Ninfa Salinas. She was a life long resident of Rio Grande City, TX. She attended RGCCISD. She obtained a Bachelors degree in education. Nydia was an educator all her adult life. She enjoyed the Rattlers, Cowboys, and her many pets. She was married to +Gene Mayeau. She is survived by her brother Silvestre Reyna, Jr. (Umbelina), her nieces Norma Hernandez (Abel), Yolanda Ward (Billy), nephews Gabriel Hernandez, Michael Ward and Daniel Ward.Viewing will start today, Wednesday, August 05, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, a Holy Rosary Recited at 5:00 pm. Viewing will continue on Thursday, 8:00 am - 10:00 am, with a Chapel Service at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at 10:00 am St. John Cemetery. All funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City, TX.