McAllen - Obdulia F. Alarcon, 79, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 31, 2020 at her place of residence and surrounded by her adoring family. Mrs. Alarcon is preceded in death by her parents Francisco and Esther Farias and her son-in-law Jose E. Ramon. She is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband, Alfonso C. Alarcon; her four children Ricardo A. (Gina) Alarcon, Patricia Y. (Gonzalo III) Quezada, Melissa E. Ramon and Fernando R. (Shannon Viscardi) Alarcon; three grandchildren, Hailey B. Falls, Patricia M. Ramon and Gabriel A. Quezada.The family had a private visitation and rosary recited on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A burial service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.The Alarcon family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.